Speech to Text for Alabama A&M Band Practice in the Heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's ashley carter shows us the changes at alabama a&m. even in a t-shirt and shorts...the weight of the instruments can really make practicing outside even more difficult...which is why they're taking extra precautions when practicing this week. <pkg band practice was moved inside until sunset monday because by noon....temperat ures were already beginning to feel close to 100 degrees. students tell me practicing in the heat builds up the endurance they need for competition and game season... but they're careful. josiah gholar, plays in band "everyone has a limit and once you hit your limit you're only going to just break yourself down so they push us but not to that extreme." band director...carlt on wright knows how it feels to practice in the heat. seven years ago...he was in the band. he says he looks at the forecast every night ...then makes his decision on where they'll practice. carlton wright: "we go hard, as hard as we can and we take breaks every 30 minutes or so, 45 minutes and let them cool off and re-hydrate and you know get back at it." students tell me they they prepare even when they aren't practicing. deion dowling, plays in band: "as long as you're not eating doughnuts or something that's lots of sugar or stuff like that it's fine, but for drinks water, gatorade, powerade things of that nature." in huntsville...ashl ey carter....waay