Speech to Text for HSV Utilities Smart Meters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville tonight .. to show us how utilities monitor the power grid. sydney? dan, najahe-huntsville utilities told me it's never had a widespread outage due to heat. and while your power bill may be higher this month because of the heat... you don't want to touch your thermostat and put more pressure on your system. richard taylor, lives in huntsville, "whether you can tell the difference between 102 and 110 i don't think you can. it's just plain old hot.' richard taylor told tried to get his yard work done monday morning before any heat advisories took effect. huntsville utilities tells me maintaining service for all customers is important for extremely hot and cold days...and they work with the tennessee valley authority to make sure the system doesn't get overloaded. the authority put huntsville utilities on alert sunday night. joe gehrdes, huntsville utilities, "it's called a conservative operations alert. it just puts all the utilities on notice that there is going to be high demand throughout the value because of this weather, so to be ready because anything can happen." utilities spokesman joe gehrdes tells me you can expect your bill to go up--but that's the cost of these high temperatures and triple digit heat indexes. joe gehrdes, huntsville utilities, "usage is going to be higher unless you turn your ac off and we don't recommend you do that in heat like this. it's dangerously hot outside. gehrdes says if an outage were to happen during the heat...it could be caused by a problem that was previously undetected. joe gehrdes, huntsville utilities, "that piece of equipment was probably damaged in a prior event like a lightning storm and the damage wasn't significant enough for the problem to reveal itself until we hit a high demand period. and that equipment was under some stress trying to deliver electricity." gehrdes says to keep your bill lower, don't add heat to your home. avoid grilling outside, keep your windows and doors shut, and keep your blinds closed. taylor says he hopes his power stays on. but he has a plan if it doesn't. richard taylor, lives in huntsville, "we'd be hunting for a hotel room that had air." this notice from t-v-a isn't the first huntsville utilities has received this year because of the heat. the notices don't normally last too long. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.