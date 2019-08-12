Speech to Text for 08/12 Evening Weather

16 cents in the past month. the dangerous heat wave continues to start off the work week. much of the tennessee valley has now been upgraded to an excessive heat warning beginning at 7 pm monday and continuing through 6 pm tuesday evening. all of our coverage area with the exception of jackson and dekalb counties are under this new warning. jackson and dekalb will remain under a heat advisory. the most dangerous heat will likely be in place during the afternoon on tuesday, as actual temperatures climb well into the upper 90s. combining that with oppressive humidity, feels like temperatures will climb to near 110 degrees during the peak heating of the day. some locations might experience feels like temperatures above 110 tomorrow afternoon as well. please use extreme caution when outdoors on tuesday. if you have any outdoor activities or after school practices, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in cool, shaded, or air conditioned areas. be sure to check on your neighbors and pets as well. the relief from the extreme heat will come with a cold front moving through the region tuesday night into wednesday. a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the day, with greater chances for showers and storms increasing near or just after sunset. some storms could be thanks, kate