Family devastated as search for missing Florence boater continues

all apple and android devices. new information. the search is on right now for a man who fell off a boat in wilson lake. family members tell us dallion long is a father of three. and this was his first time on a boat in this part of the lake. crews are searching an area known as darby's slough. it's private property ... and the media isn't allowed on. waay31's breken terry is live at the staging area in florence, where long's family and friends are gathering. breken? family and friends have gathered here at broadway church off huntsville road just waiting for any news on the recovery efforts of daillion long, as you can imagine they are in shock and pain. davis- he don't understand. ladaedra daivs has a six year old child with dallion long who is missing on wilson lake. davis- i don't think it's clicked in his mind. last night he got down and prayed last night and he prayed. he said mama i'm praying to god to find my dad and i don't know what to say all i can do is cry. i've never experienced anything like this and it's so hard seeing my boy like that because dallion was the best father in the world. but no one here knows what to say. one by one dallion's friends and family show up, waiting for any news of the search efforts. jones- i ain't been to sleep. i ain't been to work i just want to find him bro. just find him and get him home that's all i care about. marine police told waay31 long fell off of a boat a little before 7 sunday evening. it's unclear exactly how many people were on the boat. but long never resurfaced. davis- we had talked to him that morning and who knew this would have happened that afternoon it's just crazy. davis told us dallion is a great father, and he has children kids with his new wife. a family man who is missed deeply by everyone here. now they wait for search crews to bring him home. davis- it's hard. it's just hard. we know dive teams have been out searching in about 60 feet of water for long. it's unclear how long they will continue the search efforts today. i've been in contact with marine police and am waiting for an update. live in flo bt waay31. whether you're out on the lake to fish -- or you're just trying to cool off from the heat -- make sure are safe on the water ways... this year has been the deadliest year in 2 decades for boaters! according to alabama marine police -- 25 people have died in boating wrecks so far this year. in june... 12 crashes led to 6 deaths. the deadliest year before this one was back in 1998. 32 people died.