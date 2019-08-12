Speech to Text for More than half of school buses in Limestone County don't have air conditioning

students hydrated. more than half of school buses in limestone county don't have air conditioning! this afternoon - students are taking precautions as they board. waay 31's scottie kay is live at the bus barn with the changes parents want to see. scottie? transportation officials here at the bus barn tell me every bus purchased since 2009 has air conditioning. that's only 67 out of 131 buseswhich makes days like today really rough for kids who ride older buses like this one. amy thomas, lives in limestone county "my daughter would be on the bus one whole hour before they would let her off and she would just be so hot, she would just fall asleep. it's not good when they get hot and fall asleep." if any parent knows about buses with no air conditioning, it's amy thomas. her daughter is now driving but used to ride the bus to school, and thomas says, on the afternoon routes, her daughter would come home sweating. with the current heat advisory we're under, thomas is now worried about other riders. amy thomas, lives in limestone county "i have nieces and nephews. and kids around here period. these kids, all kids. they need water on the bus. i think they should at least have a cooler." and she's not the only one concerned. some parents and grandparents said it was news to them when i told them less than half of limestone county school buses actually have air conditioning. robert mcclear, lives in limestone county "i thought they had ac on all of the buses." district officials tell me they sent out an alert about the heat advisory to drivers, principals, and coaches. they also encouraged students to drink lots of water throughout the school day. when they get on the bus, the students are asked to keep the windows down, but some folks don't believe that helps. robert mcclear, lives in limestone county "that doesn't do anything but circulate hot air." transportation officials tell me the longest a student would be on a bus would be about an hour and fifteen minutes, which has some parents thinking about how to provide the kids with water during that commute. robert mcclear, lives in limestone county "when there's a heat warning, five dollars a day for a cooler, ice, and water on the bus. what's that going to cost the county?" amy thomas, lives in limestone county "i would pitch in. i would donate if it has something to do with a child not having any water and dehydrating." we do know the principals at tanner high and elementary bought and handed out water to their students today. parents i spoke with told me they hope other schools will do the same during this hot weather. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news