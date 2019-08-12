Speech to Text for Wilson Lake Search

happening now - crews are searching for a missing boater on wilson lake. dallion long fell from his boat last night. multiple agencies resumed their search about 4 and a half hours ago. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in lauderdale county with what we know about the search so far. rodneya? pat...i'm at the lock six boat launch right off of wilson lake...this is where the killen volunteer fire department launched their boat to help with the search. you can't see the search from here because it's on private property... within the last 45 minutes i talked to an official with the alabama law enforcement agency marine patrol division who told me they are searching the area of darby slough which feeds into wilson lake. we know long was boating with others when he went overboard -- but who and how many people are not known at this time. officials also tell us long was not wearing a life jacket. we will continue to update you as information becomes available. reporting live in lauderdale co, rr, waay 31 news.