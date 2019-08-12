Speech to Text for Governor Signing Bills

devices.. happening today-- governor kay ivey will be signing several bills that were passed during the 2019 legislative session. waay 31's casey albritton is live off of lanier road with details on the bills. casey? pat...marie... according to the human trafficking hotline website... in 2018 there were 89 human trafficking cases reported in alabama... and trucks stops...like the one i'm at right now... are the second most common place for sex trafficking to happen... now governor ivey will be signing a bill to help prevent more cases. this bill requires trade schools and junior colleges that offer truck driving courses... to offer training on how to recognize human trafficking. it will also teach students about prevention and how to report a case of human trafficking. that's not the only bill being signed though... there are nine others... one of the bills authorizes the department of public health to offer education on how to take care of people with alzheimer's... another requires sheriffs and the department of corrections to provide personal hygiene products to female inmates. governor ivey's ceremonial bill signing will begin at 11 this morning at the state capitol. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31