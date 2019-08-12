Speech to Text for Search for Missing Boater on Wilson Lake

the search for a missing boater will resume later this morning on wilson lake. waay 31's rodneya ross is live near the florence- lauderdale county emergency management agency office with what we know about the search so far. pat...marie...right now we know a man went missing on wilson lake while out boating. multiple agencies will be back at the lake this morning to begin searching again. the alabama law enforcement agency marine patrol division says 28-year-old dallion long went overboard while boating on the lake. they say he was not wearing a life jacket. reporting live in florence, rr, waay 31 news.