Speech to Text for Foster Care Child Abuse Sentencing Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today..a lauderdale county man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his foster children - is expected to face a judge today. daniel spurgeon pleaded guilty in july to charges of child abuse, rape, and sexual torture. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in florence with what we can expect to happen in court.. this morning daniel spurgeon will be before a lauderdale county judge for a sentencing hearing. he is looking at 20 years for the child abuse charges and 25 for the other charges. daniel spurgeon pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of rape of a child younger than 12, and one count of sexual torture. spurgeon is charged with abusing foster children in his care. originally spurgeon attempted to plead not guilty by mental defect on 76 charges -- before ultimately pleading guilty last month. florence police say spurgeon and his wife took in at least 50 kids from 2008 to 2015. spurgeon's wife jenise is also facing charges of child abuse and human trafficking. we will update you on spurgeons sentence as soon as it becomes available both here and online. reporting live in lauderdale co, rr, waay 31