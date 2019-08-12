Speech to Text for Governor Signs several bills .

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to safely repair it.. happening today-- governor kay ivey will be signing several bills that were passed during the 2019 legislative session... it's all happening at her ceremonial bill signing this morning. waay 31's casey albritton is live on lanier road with information on what changes are coming to alabama. casey? pat...marie... one of the bills being signed focuses on human trafficking... and according to the human trafficking hotline website... there were 89 cases reported in alabama in 2018... the website also says that truck stops...like the one i'm at right now... are a common place for sex trafficking to happen. now governor ivey will be signing a bill to help prevent more cases. this bill requires trade schools and junior colleges that offer truck driving courses... to offer training on how to recognize human trafficking. it will also teach students about prevention and how to report a case of human trafficking. that's not the only bill being signed though... there are nine others... one of the bills relates to the rights people with service animals in public housing. another requires sheriffs and the department of corrections to provide personal hygiene products to female inmates. full list of the bills being signed can be found on our website at waay-tv-dot- com. governor ivey's ceremonial bill signing will begin at 11 this morning at the state capitol. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31 news.