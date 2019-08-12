Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Amber Alert: 1-Year-Old Missing After Care Stolen

Amber Alert: 1-Year-Old Missing After Care Stolen

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 7:32 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Amber Alert: 1-Year-Old Missing After Care Stolen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

major issues i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --happening now --amber alert in effect. --1-year-old boy --high point, north carolina --legend masir goodwine --high point police --he was in a gold acura tl sedan --stolen late last night, according to local media --goodwine last seen wearing an orange tank top and carrying a ninja
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events