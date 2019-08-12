Speech to Text for Amber Alert: 1-Year-Old Missing After Care Stolen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

major issues i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --happening now --amber alert in effect. --1-year-old boy --high point, north carolina --legend masir goodwine --high point police --he was in a gold acura tl sedan --stolen late last night, according to local media --goodwine last seen wearing an orange tank top and carrying a ninja