Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross the search for a missing boater on wilson lake will resume this moring. the alabama law enforcement agency said dallion long fell of his boat sunday evening. they say he was not wearing a life jacket. several agencies are helping with the search. casey... this morning governor kay ivey will be signing several bills... at her ceremonial bill signing. there are 10 bills included in the ceremony... one focuses on human trafficking in alabama, another focuses on alzheimer's disease and dementia, and there are eight more that you can read about on waaytv.com. the signing begins at 11am at the state capitol. thousands of protesters have shut down the rest of flights today at the hong kong international airport. about 130 departing flights have been cancelled. people are protesting an extradition law and what they describe as excessive police force. marie? happening today - a former foster parent will be sentenced after admitting to child abuse.. daniel spurgeon pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, rape and sexual torture. his wife also faces charges of child abuse and human trafficking. the couple is accused of abusing foster kids left in their care while they lived in florence. today - we will be under a heat advisory- the heat already had an impact for people this weekend. huntsville fire and rescue crews treated hikers at monte sano state park for heat- related illness.. firefighters spent an hour and a half on the trail with several