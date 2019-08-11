Speech to Text for BOOKBAGS & BIBLES: LIMESTONE CO. COMMUNITY PRAYS OVER SCHOOL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the scene. tonight at ten, a limestone county community is coming together ... using faith to kickstart a new school year. dozens of people joined hands and prayed over east limestone school. they asked god to bless students, educators and and other employees there. waay 31's scottie kay is live from ... east limestone with what that atmosphere was like. scottie. event organizers handed out these flyers tonight, with recommendation s on what to pray for here at east limestone, but the main focus for most people was safety. and what a powerful sight it was, with so many bowed heads and people holding hands, just surrounding this school building with love and prayer. miles duncan, lives in limestone county "school is different than it was when i was a student. there are a lot of things going on now that they have to maneuver through more so than i did." miles duncan is a father of four, with one daughter already attending east limestone high and three other children who will. duncan and his family joined in on a prayer walk at east limestone on sunday, saying it's an important part of a new school year. miles duncan, lives in limestone county "we're praying for the students here, the faculty, the support staff, everybody involved who makes the school function, including the kids, that they have a safe year, that they have a good year, and that the gospel of christ will be spread throughout the school." this prayer walk comes after east limestone students' first week back to school. duncan's family, along with dozens of other community members, walked around the school, praying for more compassion and less bullying. they also prayed for students who come from broken homes or who may struggle with depression, drugs, alcohol, and eating disorders among other things. but one of the main focusesespecially after the recent mass shootingswas students' safety. chris beddingfield, lives in limestone county "something like that could very easily happen here." miles duncan, lives in limestone county "with god on our side, nothing's impossible. i'm not saying that bad things won't happen, because there is evil in the world and we can't control everything, but god is the master of all." with heads bowed, folks whispered words of hope and love over the football field, the gym, the lunchroom, and even parking spots. chris beddingfield, lives in limestone county "i think it's a super way to get school started. with prayer. with the lord." miles duncan, lives in limestone county "if god was more welcomed into our schools, i think that the heart of some of these children could be changed and would be changed. and that's what we hope we do. just letting god know that he's welcome here." event organizers tell me they hope this tradition catches on at other schools. we do know that athens high school also had a prayer walk today. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31