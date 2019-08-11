Speech to Text for MADISON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT TAKING EXTRA PRECAUTIONS FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS DURING HIGH HEAT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now let's go to waay 31's sierra philipps who found out what the madison county school district is doing to protect studennts in this heat. sierra. hollingsworth- "hot, the humidity is crazy, is stressful honestly." players and coaches are feeling the heat this week as temperatures rise to dangerous levels. hazel green's head football coach joel schrenk is taking the heat guidelines seriously as a way to protect his players. schrenk- "good water, good food, good rest.,we work on that and talk about that all the time" players have to drink 2 gallons of water a day minimum and if they need water during practice it's there for them. schrenk- "lots of water breaks." access to water is exactly what the district recommended to coaches last week in a note reminding them of heat risks. schrenk- "if a kid says 'i need water' go get water, we're not going to look a kid for 2 minutes of practice." the district also reminded coaches they need a plan to cool down players if a dangerous situation happens. schrenk- "we have capability to do an ice bath, right here on the field if we need that." the guidelines remind coaches to pay attention to high risk athletes due to medical and other conditions. schrenk says the football staff will be keeping a close eye on players. schrenk- "trainers watching, coaches are watching, i'm watching."