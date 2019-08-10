Speech to Text for Madison Couple Narrowly Avoids Mail Scam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sweating ... even fainting. when it comes to trying to rip you off ... scammers seem to be working overtime. a madison couple came close to becoming victims. but, their instints told them to dig deeper. waay 31's alexis scott explains how they figured out the scam and kept their cash. most officials from utilities companies to banks tell you they wont call if there's a problem.. they'll only send something in the mail. well, one couple almost got scammed out of thousands of dollars from a fake notice and want you to know what they learned from it. jimmy fields, business owner "wow. there's a lot of it going on. i've had 4, 5 other instances where people have tried to swindle me," jimmy fields has his own trucking business and has been keeping it up for over 10 years. he's dealt with a few scamming attempts but nothing like this... he received a letter in the mail stating the registration for his truck had expired... if they didn't pay that same day, they would face fines up to a thousand dollars every day it was late. but something seemed off... jimmy fields, business owner "janet, my wife, found out. she researched it more and found out. she even called the department of transportation and they told her it was a scam," if his wife hadn't called someone at the federal level to verify the mail was a scammer, they could have paid someone over a thousand dollars. now... they want to let people know that scamming attempts are getting more advanced and to be careful. jimmy fields, business owner "don't just jump in there and pay whatever they want you to pay. don't do it... just be careful," fields told me they are now looking into contacting the postmaster to see if there's anything they can do to help others from receiving the same thing. reporting in madison, alexis scott waay-31 news.