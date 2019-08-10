Speech to Text for HUNTSVILLE, ATHENS, HARVEST CHURCH HANDS OUT 20,000 POUNDS OF GROCERIES IN HARVEST

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

views are also represented in the discussions. new this evening. nearly 400 people in harvest headed home today with their share of twenty- thousand pounds of groceries. the free food is a gift from huntsville's refuge church. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at harvest elementary where volunteers bagged and handed out the groceries. sierra. along with those groceries the church offered free haircuts, clothes, and medical checks through huntsville hospital. i talked with people here at the giveaway about what it means for the community today, and what's next. french- "did you like your haircut? yeah." tristan is a kindergartner at harvest elementary. he came with his dad patrick french to get a free haircut. nat- "look at those spikes! can you see your spikes?" meanwhile just outside volunteer and high school student emma hollingsworth was hard at work helping bag near 20 thousand pounds of groceries. hollingsworth- "its a great opportunity to give back to everyone and to help." folks in the community could also stop inside the elementary school to check out free clothes, or head into huntsville hospital's van to get a free health check. the youth pastor at refuge church ... told me the grocery give-away is the second of three this year. the next date will be in november here in harvest ... and also at the church's athens location. thompson- "that's going to be a special one because we are going to be able to give away turkeys and we'll be able to serve and help out families as we get close to the holidays." the church partnered with harvest elementary's pto, publix, jacks and one generation away to serve a total of 375 people. french- "its a spark of hope for those in lower incomes who need a boost every now and then" the youth pastor for refuge church also told me if you missed today, but need a little help give them a call. more information on how to contact them is at waaytv.com. reporting live in harvest, sierra phillips, waay31 news.