Speech to Text for Madison Man Warns of Mail Scam

every day ... scammers are rolling out new ways to target victims. a new scam caught the attention of a madison couple ... and made them do some digging before paying up. going low- tech ... this scam arrived in the mail. waay 31's alexis scott is live after talking with the folks who got the suspicious letter. alexis. many scam attempts come through as a phone call... as a disguised website... or as a card skimmer at the gas station... but this time someone created a notice that came through the mail as if it was from the department of transportation. jimmy fields has his own trucking business and knows about the many scams that are out there now... but he never thought one would hit this close to home. a scammer sent this fake notice that warns fields' registration for his truck was past due . the letter threatens ... if the fields didn't pay the money that day... they would have have to pay up to a thousand dollars in fines for each day it was late. fields immediately called the u-s department of transportation and found out it was indeed a scam... now he has a message for other potential victims. immy fields, business owner "i would investigate it because if it was government related, it would be dot gov so that means it's probably legit. i should've known this wasn't unless... i was thinking they farmed this out to handle it or something," fields told me this is the first time he's ever seen a scammer attempt to rip him off though the mail. he said at this point... he's not sure how to keep his information safe anymore. reporting live in madison, alexis scott waay-31 news