Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Carson's Evening Forecast 8/10

The heat is on through Tuesday!

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events