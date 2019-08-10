News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory
View Alerts
Carson's Evening Forecast 8/10
The heat is on through Tuesday!
Posted: Aug 10, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
84°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
86°
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
81°
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Jeffrey Epstein is dead. His cases could live on for years
Huntsville High School senior pushing back after graduation honors changed
Grand jury indicts Flint River kayaking attack suspects
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 found dead near Lexington
Huntsville police officers have new financial incentive to stay in shape
Testimony: Scottsboro teen accused of shooting friend lied to police
Lauderdale Co. sheriff conducting death investigation after finding 'badly decomposed' bodies
UPDATE: Huntsville mayor says he'll veto pay raise approved by city council
Attorneys for Huntsville abortion clinic submitted court documents late in 'Baby Roe' case
Manhunt ongoing for 'extremely dangerous' Tennessee prison inmate suspected in employee death
Community Events