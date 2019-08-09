Speech to Text for Sparkman High's New Turf Field

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good matchup. sparkman high school is also ready for the 2019 season, tonight they unveiled their new turf field! the senators had a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new state of the art football field and eight lane track. sparkman designated two point four million dollars to put towards its athletic programs out of the 22 million they got from madison city schools captiol fund. the sparkman marching band even gave a preview of their halftime show after the ribbon was cut. senator football players are just excited for their first game on the new field. karon white/jr. football player: "i think it's going to bring the community together for real. it's just a really, really exciting experience and it's going to bring everybody together as a team and its just going to be really good year." one thing that makes this turf field different from similar fields, is the material that is part of the turf will be green unlike those who have black rubber substances. the green turf actually cools down the field by at least 30 degrees.