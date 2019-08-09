Speech to Text for Austin High School Football Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two weeks from today, high school football teams from around the tennessee valley will take the field for their first game of the season. austin football, like many this week, was back out on the field getting ready for the 2019 season and they've got one really big goal. charles baker/austin senior linebacker: "state championship." that's th team goal? "that's everyone's goal." jeremy perkins/austin football head coach: "we want to win the championship. that should be the goal of everyone right now. i mean we're all 0-0 and we want to reach the highest point, the highest pinnacle and that's to be a championship caliber football team." austin's football program is ready to avenge the loss that ended their season last year. charles baker/austin senior linebacker: "we've been preparing all season for this. really at the mountain brook game when we lost 31-0 we just had a chip on our shoulder. we were ready to get to hartselle on august 23rd." quincy crittendon/austi n junior quarterback: "we ain't score, so offense especially; defense they have they're own, but offense got to come up with some more too, but as a team we didn't perform as good." the black bears have been working this summer to grow individually and as a team. quincy crittendon/austi n junior quarterback: "we got a lot of talent. we faster than all the other teams. we ain't tall, but we move faster you know." charles baker/austin senior linebacker: "we got a lot of returning starters. a lot of people experienced to play, so i think that will be a good thing. we've been getting stronger, faster. we've been running a lot, conditioning, trying to get in shape. trying to make things perfect for the season." head coach jeremy perkins is noticing something a little different about this team, too. "this team is building a lot of chemistry right now. they really like each other. they like to play the game together; they like to play the game, and they love austin too. so we're seeing a lot of good, positive things attitude wise, character wise. the team's really geling and coming together." austin starts off the year against rival hartselle on the first friday night under their home field lights, should be