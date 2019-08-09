Speech to Text for Family Files Lawsuit Against Sequel Facility

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a family has filed suit against a youth detention center .... after their loved one was murdered when two teens escaped. jakobe carter and aaron jones are awaiting trial on capital murder charges. police say they killed van johnson in 2017 after escaping "sequel t-s-i." back then, it was called "three springs." as waay 31's ashley carter found out ... the family's attorney says sequel did nothing to protect the community from the violent kids it housed. i'm standing behind the publix where van johnson was working when he was killed almost two years ago...his two sons have not rested since then...and they're hoping this lawsuit brings about change so that another family doesn't have to go through the tragic loss they did. pkg: derek simpson, van johnson's family attorney: "how are these juveniles escaping is what we want to know, because it keeps happening." derek simpson is representing lee austin johnson, on behalf of his father van's estate. the lawsuit makes several claims regarding sequel t-s-i's negligence when it comes to housing violent juveniles in their madison facility. <graphic it says they owed a duty to johnson and the people of madison to use care and proper security measures to prevent juveniles from escaping graphic and.. they should have known the inmates at sequel t-s-i were violent and could attempt to escape and injure people. simpson says they've been investigating the facility since johnson was killed...and learned from former employees the facility was not properly managed. derek simpson, van johnson's family attorney: "they're not properly staffed, they're not properly trained, they cant keep up with all the people that are there, and that it's not properly secured." graphic the lawsuit also claims sequel t-s-i had at least 4 inmates escape the facility before johnson was killed. derek simpson, van johnson's family attorney: "these violent juveniles are free to come and go as they please." simpson says the timing of the lawsuit has nothing to do with the 3 inmates who recently escaped last month...but says the family has heard about it and wants to know why this keeps happening. derek simpson, van johnson's family attorney: "there were inmates escaping before mr. johnson was killed. then these inmates escaped and killed mr. johnson, and they have done nothing to correct it" he says overall...they have hope to accomplish three goals from this lawsuit. derek simpson, van johnson's family attorney: "number one, it's we get some answers, we seek justice for the brutal beating of mr johnson, but number three that we get some answers and prevent this from happening again." simpson said he does not know if johnson's family will be at madison city council public hearing wednesday regarding sequel t-s-i's business license...but they will be there to represent them. in madison...ashley carter...waay 31 news >