Speech to Text for Decatur Youth Services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay-31s alexis scott shows us why, and what happens next. dan and najahe, kids don't live at this facility. but they do come here in the summer and after school for a variety of programs. the director told me he's been prepared to pack up and leave and while he doesn't have a permanent home, he does have a plan. bruce jones. decatur youth services "for them it was like an older school. for us, it was the taj mahal because now we got space... we can do things," bruce jones is the director for decatur youth services. he says the city informed him about two weeks ago, they'd have to vacate the old brookhaven middle school because of an issue with the heating and cooling system. he's not sure how everything will work out, but he knows it will. bruce jones. decatur youth services "we're needed, we're respected, and we're making an impact so when you do that and then yo put your faith in it, you don't have a choice you got to make it happen you know," in addition to the poor heating and cooling, jones tells me the school is also built on an old landfill. now, 3-m will test the area, including 3 other closed locations. jones has been leading the center for 25-years. he points to the program's successes in keeping decatur safe, and families together. bruce jones. decatur youth services "we're not having young people killing each other to the number that it was. they're not in the gangs in the way that they were. so we've done what they asked us to do. i don't want us to scale back," for now, they can use the classroom in their youth center for elementary kids. the city has also offered up meeting rooms at the aquadome rec center. but there are still needs ... like a gym, and a place to house jones's staff. bruce jones. decatur youth services "we want to meet those needs and be a resource for them. we do whatever we have to do," jones told me he will be fully vacated in the next two weeks... he says he's not sure what the bigger issue is - the heating and cooling, or the environmental issues. i've reached out to the mayor and am waiting to hear back. reporting in decatur, alexis scott waay-31