Limestone County Road Damage

steven dilsizian shows us the problems, first-hand. the newby road improvement project is set to begin in september. it will will be repaved, widened, and have turn lanes added... so it can keep up with all the development. take sot: jane broadway - works on newby road "i think that's the main problem, is the big trucks" jane broadway works at rocket city treasures off of newby road. she says every other minute, a giant truck comes barreling down the cracked street or a car has trouble turning onto highway 72 because of thin lanes. take sot: jane broadway - works on newby road "trying to get onto 72 is really bad" the limestone county commission is taking action after 6 months of looking for a solution. the commission will pay 469 thousand dollars to repair and widen newby road, just over a mile of work. district two commissioner stephen turner says as the area sees more growth, more trucks keep using the road. take sot: stephen turner - limestone county district two commissioner "just over time, the wear and tear of those trucks just degraded the road to the point where we had to do something" he tells me the last traffic study counted 3 thousand vehicles taking newby road. many of the trucks are carrying heavy equipment to and from the mazda-toyota plant on greenbrier road. but the old street can't handle the usage or weight. take sot: stephen turner - limestone county district two commissioner "most of these roads were built, built for only passenger cars, and wasn't for the amount of traffic that is out there now" turner says the growth isn't going to stop anytime soon, but repairing and widening the road will make it safer to use. he says there are subdivisions along the road, and they will not have to worry about a road closure during construction. take sot: stephen turner - limestone county district two commissioner "so you will never be trapped, you may have to go out of your way a little bit but you will be able to get