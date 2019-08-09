Speech to Text for Madison County Speeding in School Zones

tonight we're hearing from hampton cove neighbors who say people are speeding in and around school zones. neighbors in the magnolia park subdivision tell us they've seen drivers hit mailboxes, fly into sidewalks and cause major concern. waay 31's sierra phillips is live there tonight to show us the damage they're causing. sierra? i want you to take a look at this mailbox--- this happened a few weeks ago, but the homeowner tells me even now that school's in session and buses come through, people are still speeding. in fact almost everyone i talked to here had a speeding story to tell. elmer- "i yell at people to slow down, not that they pay attention to me, but i do." sherry elmer says at least three times a week, she see's people speeding in her hampton cove neighborhood. it's enough that she feels the need to say something to them. elmer- "we have to go into the street to get to our mailboxes and who knows they might not pay attention and just hit you." right now you can see the track marks from a car that neighbors tell me first flew into the sidewalk, after the driver lost control. witnesses say just before it happened, people were out and about. they're thankful no one was hurt. but elmer says families are often outside, and it's only a matter of time. elmer- "the children, in the neighborhood, and people walking their dogs, or crossing the street or just going to your mailbox." her neighbors' mailbox isn't the first to get hit. elmer says it happened a couple of years ago. elmer- "it's ridiculous how fast they go down this street." neighbors tell me they'll often see a patrol car sitting outside the neighborhood. huntsville police tell us they've been patrolling school zones all week. we've asked how many tickets they've issued, and are waiting for that number. reporting live in hampton cove sierra phillips waay31 news.