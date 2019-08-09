Speech to Text for Tennessee Manhunt

waay 31's sydney martin is live in lincoln county tennessee, where people are keeping their eyes open. dan, najahe-- the t-b-i says a tip that watson was just 30- miles from here in marshall county, tennessee, isn't credible. but we're getting a look at newly released images tonight. the bureau shared these photos of their command post where agents are working to track down leads and locate curtis watson. they've shared pictures of him at the state penitentiary just before he escaped ... this is how he would look. he's put on considerable muscle in the 6-years he's been behind bars, and he's got many tattoos. watson was serving a 15 year sentence for especially aggravated kidnapping. but police have now filed charges of murder, especially aggravated battery, and aggravated sexually battery. they say watson had been well- behaved in prison, so he was on work release when he stole a tractor wednesday morning. they say he went to debra johnson's home, which was on prison grounds, assaulted and strangled her, and took off. co-workers found her body when she didn't show up for work later that morning. tonight, people in lincoln county told us they either didn't know about watson's escape..or didn't feel comfortable talking about it on camera. i've reached out to fayetteville police and the lincoln county sheriff's office to find out what special measure if any they are doing because of the escape... i'm waiting to hear back. live in lincoln county tennessee sm waay 31 news.