08/09/19 Evening Weather

the word "excessive" can be use to describe the kind of intense temperatures and associated heat indexes we'll be experiencing by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. although there will be a lot of talk on temperatures, storms are still in the forecast saturday, too. any stronger storms can produce gusty wind and intense lightning and highs saturday afternoon reach the lower 90s. sunday starts the streak of dangerously hot afternoons and warm nights. to end the weekend, forecast highs are in the mid 90s with heat index values as high as 105 to 110. if you've got outdoor plans, break up the time by resting frequently and hydrating. know the signs and symptoms of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke. if the symptoms of heat exhaustion are left untreated , it can evolve into a more serious condition known as heat stroke. symptoms of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, cessation of sweating, red, hot, dry, skin, rapid, strong pulse, and potentially a loss of consciousness. it is crucial the signs of heat stroke are treated with air conditioning, cool water, and even a cool shower so it does not progress to heat stroke. if heat stroke is suspected, seek emergency medical treatment immediately by calling 911. fortunately, the heat begins to ease behind a cold front passing next wednesday. we won't see highs return to the 80s, but at least afternoon temperatures will be more seasonable to end the week. the cold front