Speech to Text for More NICU beds coming to Huntsville Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an expansion at huntsville hospital's women and children center will provide more beds for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, or nicu. waay31's steven dilsizian shows us the future space and why the timing is so important. take llpkg: take standup: now i know it doesnt look like much but in just a few months, right where im standing will be home to one of ten new beds that will treat premature and sick babies. take sot: ruth stafford - lives in hazel green "they saved my niece's life when she was in the nicu, 30 years ago" ruth stafford is thankful for the work of huntsville hospital's nicu. after rescuing her niece, it holds a special place in her heart. she's excited to hear it's expanding. take sot: ruth stafford - lives in hazel green "i think that's a great thing, cause, we need more beds for the nicu" the nicu cares for 1100 babies a year. cheryl case says the hospital needs to prepare for the growing population. take sot: cheryl case - nicu director at huntsville hospital "needed for awhile just to allow us to not only care for current patients in unit but also prepare for future growth" right now the nicu has 45 beds. the expansion will create room for 10 more. it may not sound like much, but case calls it a big upgrade. she says the center is landlocked and the building itself can't expand, so they have to get creative. take sot: cheryl case - nicu director at huntsville hospital "take a look at office space, a waiting area, and to see it conceptionally see it turned into 10 new beds is exciting and to see it finally being implemented" the new space will give nurses and parents more room, in addition to the equipment and supplies needed. stafford says the job of a nicu is priceless. take sot: ruth stafford - lives in hazel green "i think it's wonderful, save a child's life... it's everything " in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. huntsville hospital has the only level 3 nicu in north alabama, taking care of babies with critical illnesses. the entire project is expected to be