Speech to Text for Hundreds of freshmen settling into dorms on Alabama A&M's campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is free for everyone. this afternoon, hundreds of freshmen are settling into their dorms on alabama a&m's campus. incoming students in palmer and terry halls ...and the knight complex, arrived from across the country. student volunteers said it's the busiest year they've ever experienced because of the increasing number of freshman this year. they say they are excited to have more students on campus. "the more people the more we can bring in crowd, the more money we can bring in to our school in general, the more we can like get together and just be one hbcu family." freshmen have been moving in since yesterday. they have plenty of time to get squared away ... classes start on thursday.