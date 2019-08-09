Speech to Text for Huntsville mayor says he'll veto pay raise approved by city council

mayor tommy battle says he will veto a pay raise approved by city council. his office says it's his first veto in the 11-years he's been mayor. waay-31s alexis scott has reaction from taxpayers. i spoke with several people today who told me they think it's good mayor battle wants to keep his current salary.... but for city council... they should take a look on what's happening right in their city. taxpayer "in this economy, i'd be happy with $130,000 a year," this taxpayer didn't want to be named but told me he's happy mayor tommy battle is keeping his current salary. right now battle makes 130- thousand dollars. but city council members approved a raise thursday night, that would bring the mayor's salary to 175-thousand. taxpayer "if you look around you'll see an awful lot of people that have to work many many years to see what the mayor is making now so that's something to take into consideration the mayor's raise was connected to a raise for council members ... but thursday night they voted to separate the two, deciding only on a raise for whoever wins the 2020 election. taxpayr what is the planning that's going on behind that answer city council will bring this conversation back up at the next meeting august 22. some members say they do a lot for the city and deserve a raise. but others said they're public servants. in huntsville, sig out. the raise for the mayor would not have gone into the raise for the mayor would not have gone into effect until after the 2020 election. with the mayor's veto, that won't happen. he says he appreciates the council's intent, but he knew the salary when he ran for office. and he's focused on his 21-hundred employees.