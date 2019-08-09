Speech to Text for New Pay Scale for Huntsville City Employees

mayor tommy battle might get a big pay increase... if he is reelected. and city employees will also have a new pay scale. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the pay changes. casey? pat...marie... i'm here at the huntsville city council building where some big decisions were made last night.... the city council voted to give the mayor a pay raise of 32 percent... and to give city employees a raise every year. during the city council meeting, council woman jeanie robinson said members are public servants... and therefore, they shouldn't get a raise. but both city council president devyn keith and member will culver argued they should get more money... because of the amount of work they put in. mayor tommy battle says he was fine with what he was getting paid. meanwhile city council voted four-to-one to give city employees a raise. the change will cost the city 1.9 million dollars. the city told waay 31 the money to pay for the raise will come from estimated growth in tax revenue. the city employee pay scale will go into effect on october 7th... and if mayor tommy battle is reelected, then his salary would jump from 132 thousand dollars to 175 thousand dollars. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.