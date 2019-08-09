Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. mayor tommy battle might get a big pay raise... if he is re- elected. last night the huntsville city council voted to give the mayor a pay increase of 32 percent. but the resolution was changed to exclude a pay raise for council members too. the council also voted to give city employees a raise every year. the new city employee pay scale will go into effect on october 7th. happening right now. deputies in madison county are looking for a burglary suspect. the suspect was caught on camera coming out of a garage with someone else's equipment! it happened just west of meridianville. if you have any information---co ntact the madison county sheriff's office. happening now ... the massive manhunt for a dangerous escapee is ongoing. authorities are now offering a more than 52- thousand dollar reward for any information that leads to his capture. the tennessee bureau of investigation issued three warrants for this man ... curtis watson.... watson is the suspect in the murder of a prison employee. huntsville police need your help finding a wanted couple. their names are demonte moore and adriann wade. police say they're wanted for attempting to obtain drugs by fraud. if you've seen them, call hunstville police. the rocket city trash pandas tweeted that the concourse is now being poured--the stadium is now one step closer to being completed. they just started on the area on the first base side. we're now just 251 days from the start of next season -- which the trash pandas say will be "one heck of a party." several organizations are working together to provide a mobile food pantry for the harvest community. the event is saturday at the harvest elementary school. it starts at 9-30 a-m and lasts until noon. volunteers will sort and distribute nearly 20- thousand