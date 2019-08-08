Speech to Text for Auburn has first scrimmage of fall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football season! auburn had their first scrimmage today, media couldn't video the action, but gus malzahn did fill us in on what went down. freshman bo nix, and redshirt freshman joey gatewood split reps today. malzahn said it will take another scrimmage to determine a starting quarterback for oregeon... as of today, auburn's offense didn't look so hot.. malzahn didn't allude to any specific area of the offense, he just said as a whole, they've got to get better. most plays all 11 weren't clean.may have been 9 and two not, 10 and one, when you're playing a good defense its got to be 11, but the good thing from our standpoint is as coaches we are going to get in that film room and see why a play worked or didn't work, the good offenses come back next time and resopnd, they get corrected. malzahn said defense dominated the scrimmage. forced fumbles, interceptions... the -d- even had a pick six. so auburn's strongest suit, living up to the hype. and kicker, anders carlson had a 58 yard field goal.