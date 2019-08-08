Speech to Text for Huntsville City Council Approves Mayor Battle Pay Raise

in the last 20 minutes the huntsville city council voted to give mayor tommy battle a pay increase of thirty two percent... but the resolution was amended to exclude a pay increase for city council that would have come along with the mayor's raise... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live at city hall... he just stepped out of the meeting... ... right now the meeting is still going on here at city hall... just 20 minutes ago council woman jeanie robinson proposed that they city council members should not get a raise along with the mayor... her argument is that the council members are public servants and that it wasn't right for them to get the raise... city council president devyn keith... and councilman will culver argued that the amount of work they put in as city council members means they were deserving of the raise... as for mayor battle... he says he was happy with what he was making... earlier... i spoke with a tax payer to find out if he thinks the mayor is deserving of the raise... "i commend mayor battle for being able to do the job for reduced pay, but i think we want to attract capable candidates for the position, so i dont really have a problem with the amount of money they're going to give them." mayor battle has to be reelected to get the increase from a hundred and thirty two thousand all the way up to a hundred and seventy five thousand... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...