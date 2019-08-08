Speech to Text for Rece Davis speaks in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rece davis, the espn college game day host was the speaker at mayfair church of christ tonight for the gridiron kick off event. the gym was so packed, because with college football on the brain.... everryyyyyybody wants to know what the pros think, the pro being davis, who as led football fans on a season journey for the past several years. rece took the stage and talked fellowship, transfer portal, kelly bryant and dabo swinney, the hot football topics of the day... the crowd enjoyed dinner and laughs with the espn personality, who is from muscle shoals!! the alabama alum has gotten to cover nick saban.... and davis shared a story of the bama football coach. see in tv, we do a lot of takes sometimes, especailly on big stories so everyone gets a differnt angle. but saban wasn't having this after the fsu auburn game back in 2014 when he joined rece on set late at night! i was in the car and we were heading back to the hotel afterwards, and i joked with him and said, nick you are really, really good on television, i said but i don't think i can see you doing this full tiem, about six months in i think you will be pretty frustrated, he said six months, i'm im aggravated right now, but tthats not exactly what he said, it was somethign like that. well if bama is in the national championship again we won't have to worry about him on the tv set! good stories from the gridiron kick off, its the third year churches from the huntsville area h have