Speech to Text for Boots and Bangles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening. tonight... we are learning more about a local effort to help protect our youth. it's called the greatest save teen p-s-a program. and the goal is arm your children with the knowledge they need to protect themselves from predators. "the greatest save teen psa program" is an effort that is close to tami speth's heart. her parents developed it after something horrific happened in her step-father's community. 12:53:43:23 in 1989, a little girl in doug's community was abducted. leticia hernandez, a 7 year old little girl was abducted from her front yard. thirteen months later, leticia's body was discovered... 12:54:13:25 she was part of his community and a member of his church. it touched his heart in a very personal way. from that point on - the family dedicated their lives to empowering children and teens to shut out sexual predators.. 12:56:20:17 our focus begin with young children, but about 10 years ago, the law enforcement came to us. we have a good relationship with law enforcement, and a law enforcement advisory board. they came to us about 10 years ago and said the age group that's really at risk for predators is the age 14-17. we were challenged trying to find a program that would really address their needs and get through to them. that's how the "teen psa" becam about. as part of the effort, teens create 30-second safety messages on any topic that prevents teen victimization. the goal of the teen psa program is to get as many teens to see as many of the student produced public service announcements as possible. in alabama the goal is make the teen psa program available in all 499 public schools in the state. two years ago 52 alabama high schools took part in the program. last year, 95 schools participated. but the program wouldn't be possible without donations. the goals is to raise 10- thousand dollars this week through the boots and bangles benefit event. sonja enfinger event chair/board of directors for kinder vision . 12:42:46:27 it's boots and bangles, so blue jeans causal and a fun event. put on your stomping boots to help stomp out the predators/ there will be live music, bourbon tasting, celebrity guest and a charity auction. all the money raised will go to huntsville city schools and the madison county school system. sonja enfinger event chair/board of directors for kinder vision . 12:44:14:11 this is a great, fun way to bring awareness to it and bring awareness for raising money for all the people in the huntsville area to bring it into the school system. speth told us based on teen survey results... 80-percent of the students say the learned something from the teen p-s-as, 85-perent changed their behavior ... and 90-percent of students shared the information they learned with their friend