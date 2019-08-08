Speech to Text for Madison Co. Bus Issues

waay 31's sydney martin talked to one dad who said his daughter didn't get home until nearly 2 hours after school let out. michael freeman, parent, "she didn't get off the bus until 5:15 and as a parent it's very concerning. you're trying to figure out where they are." michael freeman said he spent wednesday afternoon wondering where his 8th grader daughter that attends buckhorn middle school was. michael freeman, parent, "she was like down we are down the road. i mean i said down the road? down the road turned into 30 minutes. 30 minutes turned into an hour. it was 5:15 when she made it home." madison county middle school's release at 3 thirty..and freeman said in years past it's only taken his daughter about 35 minutes to get home. wednesday's ride took more than triple that. waay 31 reached out to the school district and it told us wednesday evenings storms along with working to make sure students were loaded on the right bus caused delays getting students home.. something that freeman told us he hopes the district is able to correct soon so his daughter can keep riding the bus. "it was just the first day of school so hopefully upcoming days and weeks things will get better." syd, "the school district told me it's working to keep all students safe..and are asking for parents to be patient as they work through changes at the start of school year. in madison county sm waay 31 news.