Speech to Text for Huntsville City Schools No Valedictorian

dilsizian talked with the student who says she worked hard for the recognition. ella burch has ranked number one in her class here at huntsville high for the past two years and is currently inside the huntsville city school board meeting to voice her opinion. she was on pace to become the school valedictorian at graduation before the school board made some changes. take sot: ella burch - huntsville high school senior "we entered with the mindset we have the opportunity to pursue these goals and to have that taken away this far into our high school experience was a bit unfair to me" ella burch says she entered freshman year of high school with a four-year plan, and with a goal, to become the school valedictorian. as she started her senior year at huntsville high school, that dream was suddenly taken away from her. take sot: ella burch - huntsville high school senior "that would probably be the culmination of my achievement being recognized by all the people that have known me for so long" last month, the huntsville city school board approved changes to graduation honors. seniors now will be recognized as either magna cum laude for a gpa of at least 3.8 or summa cum laude for a gpa at least 4.0. there is no longer a valedictorian or a ranking of top twenty students in a graduating class which can limit scholarship opportunities for students. burch is on track to finish with a gpa of 4.7, the highest in her class of 400 students. she says multiple other classmates do not agree with the change as well. take sot: ella burch - huntsville high school senior "i hope to reach out to the other schools and the other kids in my school that are going to be effected by this policy and are upset by this policy change coming last minute" ella says she is in favor of adding magna and summa cum laude recognitions, but doesn't think others should be removed. she says the new policy should have started with