Speech to Text for Alcohol Sales For Schools in Marshall Co.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31s sierra phillips is live in arab to tell us how he's trying to get neighbors on his side. right now in marshall county you can buy alcohol in the 4 major cities: guntersville, albertville, arab, and boaz--- but if you take a step outside those limits you're out of luck. an arab man told me if he can change that -- the school system could get some much needed funding bodine- "we've got 5 systems, don't need 5 systems, and they're starving our county systems out." larry bodine says the marshall county school system, is being "parched" by the city school systems. bodine- "they're taking tax revenue away from the county." that's why- bodine says, he'd like to "quench the thirst" by allowing alcohol sales, in marshall county, with the tax revenue going to county schools. bodine- "i don't drink.....but i have had my share....its just something i thought i could give back to the community." bodine started a petition and in just a couple of weeks he's gotten more than 1,000 signatures. bodine- "we've got to have 6,780." the goal is to get this on the ballot in march. bodine needs to have his signatures turned in three months before that. county commission chair james hutcheson told me, he's in favor of letting the people decide. bodine says allowing alcohol sales, wouldn't be a drastic change. bodine- "the thing is, the county's wet, its legal to buy beer and take it home with you now cause the 4 cities sells it." to get the signatures bodine needs he's got copies of his petition scattered across the county. for more information on how to sign go to our website, waaytv.com reporting live in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news. just last week-- a law went into affect that allows local governments to skip going to the state legislature when deciding alcohol sales on sundays. this law just applies to areas where alcohol sales are already legal.