Speech to Text for HPD Training Simulator

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's sydney martin learned how it's unlike any one used in the past. syd "huntsville police's new 300 degree simulator can take you for a walk in the park or to a variety of other scenarios. it will show you what you should do if you engage with a subject..and whether you should disarm them or take action." capt. dewayne mccarver, huntsville police, " threats can come at you from any direction at anytime. so this system allows you to make sure any officer don't get that training scar in thinking that the only threat is the one that they are looking at in the moment. that they have to be aware of everything going on around you them." nats "what we got? what we got? we got at least two shooters. where they at where they at. the huntsville police department's new simulator is state of the art... because officers are able to approach situations and see it from nearly all angles. the new system allows huntsville police to have an officer controlling responses of a suspect..when a verbal command is given to get to the ground or to drop a weapon... nats "drop the gun. drop the gun. simulator: he's going to shoot you. officer: drop the gun. drop the gun you're going to get shot. drop the gun. bang bang bang bang capt. dewayne mccarver, huntsville police, "they may go in today on a scenario and when they run through the training they didn't use any force. if they come back and train with us tomorrow they can run through the exact same scenario and the guy may pull a gun. so they can never get comfortable with any scenario." captain dewayne mccarver who's over the academy said all officers throughout the department will train on the scenario and will be tasked with deciding if they need to use pepper spray, a taser, rifle or pistol..or just need to try to talk down a subject. he said the department hopes if any officer is ever put in a situation where they encounter an armed suspect they know how to keep calm. capt. dewayne mccarver, huntsville police, "the reality is no matter how much we train when you hit one of those situations it's going to be a tough tough day." the department has a yearly lease with the company who makes the simulator...and said the price of the simulator is worth it. "we could have one poor decision making incident out there with an officer and it would cost the city far more than 50 thousand dollars a year. so i think this an investment well worth it and our city council agreed." in huntsville sm waay 31 news.