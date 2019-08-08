Speech to Text for 08/08/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

express how sorry he is. heading into friday, we'll be monitoring a couple of weather feature. in the short term, the main concern is the threat for strong to severe storms associated with a couple of storm complexes projected to push into the valley from the west. overall, storms will increase in coverage through the afternoon. heavy rain and flooding concerns will be the main threats with any intense storms, given the heavy rain we've been dealing with the past couple of days. a