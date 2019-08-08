Speech to Text for Arab warning residents about the hidden dangers of grass clippings

the back to school tab. happening now- the city of arab is warning people about letting grass clippings get into the roads. they say it's just as dangerous to people on motorcycles as black ice. waay31s sierra phillips is live in arab with reaction from bikers. sierra? i talked with motorcyclists and law enforcement here in arab who say something as mundane as blowing chopped grass can be deadly! one biker told me she'll actually stop riding and talk to people mowing their lawn to make sure they know the risks. dyar- "they say its like black ice you can hydroplane on it." dawn dyar co-owns a motorcycle shop in arab. she told me since learning a few years ago how dangerous grass clippings can be for motorcyclists she tries to make sure everyone is aware. the city of arab is also doing its part to raise awareness, after receiving multiple calls from people. a facebook post says it is not only dangerous to motorcyclists, but can cause drainage problems. in just 5 hours that post had 80 shares. dyar says she believes if people just knew how dangerous it can be they would stop doing it. dyar- "most people have never heard of it." me- "what do people say when you stop and tell them?" dyar- "they say they're gonna be cleaning it up when they get through." arab police did say if they see an issue they will say something to whoever is responsible to let them know how dangerous it is and in most cases the homeowner will fix it. reporting live in arab, sierra phillips, waay31 news.