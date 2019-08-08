Speech to Text for First Metro Bank partners with Colbert County Schools for banks in schools

this afternoon the superintendent of colbert county schools says the first day back was a success. a real test will come monday ... when high schoolers can take part in an "adulting" program. waay31's breken terry is live to show us the unique class that will give them an upper hand on their finances. breken? students just wrapped up their first day of school and this year the three high schools including colbert county high here in leighton have mini bank branches in them to teach students the basics of banking. mardis- we learned about the ethics of business. junior kerigan mardis is first metro bank's first student teller at one of three mini bank branches they built in colbert county's three high schools. godwin- this is work based learning at it's finest. the banking job goes along with brooklyn godwin's finance class where students real life banking skills. godwin- our students are doing all of the day to day transactions that a real teller does. and these are actual, real-life banks! students can open accounts, cash checks, do currency exchanges, withdrawals, and deposits. parker- these kids run these banks so they interview for the position, they are hired for the position, they earn a grade for their participation and they do pier to pier financial counseling. mardis trained this summer for the position to help other students. mardis- if they walk in here and seem lost show them the process sit down with them and help them do mobile banking and online banking. mardis told waay31 she wants to go into accounting and jumped on this opportunity. she said she's learned a lot so far. mardis- cash handling skills how to balance ledgers anything that can help with a business or accounting degree. any kind of job you have to have these skills and customer service is a really big deal. nap pop of safe opening. mardis said this is unlocking the path to her future career. mardis- this is some experience i can't gain anywhere else. it will be great experience to get me started and get me accepted into an accounting program it's just a good head start that not every high school student gets. the mini bank will officially open on monday with mardis behind the counter. mardis- i am so thankful that first metro took their time and took their money to invest in doing this for students. at the end of the day all of the paper work and cash are taken to an actual first metro bank branch where an employee processes everything and double checks the students work. live in leighton bt waay31.