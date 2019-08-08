Speech to Text for U.S. Senate candidate says nation should focus on mental health after mass shootings

for a new superintendent. new information... u-s senate candidate tommy tuberville says the nation should focus on mental health after last weekend's mass shootings. this morning he toured the decatur-morgan entrepreneuria l center. he told us he's traveling the state, talking to voters about what they want. we got the chance to talk with him about the changes he thinks should come after the tragic events in el paso and dayton. the republican told us ... gun control should not be the focus. tommy tuberville, u.s. senate candidate "you know guns don't kill people, people do... and we've really not had a plan over the years of mental health. there's no plan," tuberville told us if you take guns away - criminals will just use other weapons. he says congress should focus on more treatment centers in rural areas and keeping people with mental illness off the streets and out of jail.