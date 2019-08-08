Clear
BREAKING NEWS Feds: Morgan County pleads guilty after faking his death, traveling overseas Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New details in Beaumont Place murder

New details in Beaumont Place murder

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 4:33 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for New details in Beaumont Place murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... a woman says one suspect in a capital murder case ran from the scene without even firing a shot. tavias drake was in madison county court today. he's charged in the murder of - rashaud greenwood - at beaumont place apartments in june. a female witness said it was all over a drug deal. she says darius johnson - who's also charged with capital murder - got in a shootout with the victim. she says drake took off after that and never fired a gun. police say drake admitted the shooting happened during a robbery attempt.
Huntsville
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events