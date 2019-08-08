Speech to Text for New details in Beaumont Place murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... a woman says one suspect in a capital murder case ran from the scene without even firing a shot. tavias drake was in madison county court today. he's charged in the murder of - rashaud greenwood - at beaumont place apartments in june. a female witness said it was all over a drug deal. she says darius johnson - who's also charged with capital murder - got in a shootout with the victim. she says drake took off after that and never fired a gun. police say drake admitted the shooting happened during a robbery attempt.