Speech to Text for Decatur community will soon have new pavilion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

during a robbery attempt. a decatur community will soon have a pavilion that some hope will bring their neighborhood to life. the city will turn a corner lot at enolam boulevard and 19th avenue into a park that can be used for parties - and to give kids a safe place to play. waay-31s alexis scott has reaction from neighbors. many people who live on enolam have been here for over 20 years... they say they're happy that kids will have somewhere close to home to play and adults can relax... but they want certain safety provisions in place first. sunny richurdson "kids back there where their parents can't go to chuck-e- cheese or have money for an elaborate party, they can come over here and have parties," sunny richurdson and teresa poff have lived on enolam boulevard for decades... they say a park is just what their neighborhood needs. teresa poff "they need more after school programs, you know, keep the kids out of trouble," the small park will sit near the east acres housing development. neighbors fear the corner lot is small, and too close to the street. teresa poff "i think if they put up enough signs and safety hazards about it, i think that would help a lot," on monday, decatur city council approved using a 275-thousand dollar federal grant to build the park. the money can only be used to improve a moderate to low income community. the city's community development manager told me there will be sidewalks and lighted pedestrian areas for safety. richurdson and poff told me it has the potential to revive their corner. sunny richurdson "it's going to pull us closer together. it'll make us more aware of our neighborhood," city council also approved a contractor to do the work ... which could start as early as next month. reporting in decatur, alexis scott waay-31 news right now - we know the park will have a pavilion, sidewalks, and landscaping - and neighbors can host parties and grill out.