Speech to Text for Limestone County neighbors cleaning up after powerful storm

coverage after those severe storms. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live in limestone county, where some storm damage was reported. but we'll start with waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna in the storm tracker weather center with what you can expect later this afternoon. last night's storms caused several trees to fall in roadways, causing traffic issues for some folks. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with where drivers were most affected by the storm. scottie? highway 99 is a busy thoroughfare for folks who travel between athens and lauderdale county. so, when a tree fell out here last night, it brought the commute to a stand still. james barnes, lives in limestone county "i travel 99 every day. sometimes, two or three times a day, going to my daughter's house." james barnes was glad he wasn't on highway 99 wednesday evening, when a tree fell during an intense storm. james barnes, lives in limestone county "it just came up all at once and lasted about fifteen minutes. i thought it was a tornado, because i've never seen those trees move the way they were moving." the tree on highway 99 wasn't the only one to fall. a big one is still down on sewell road. and many limbs flew into yards and driveways across the county, including barnes'. james barnes, lives in limestone county "i heard something fall and i looked out the back door and i saw a big limb that came close to hitting my house." another tree fell on lintzville road, knocking down power lines and leaving fifteen homes in the dark for some time. patsy wilson, lives in limestone county "it was so fast, nobody had time to do anything. we didn't have a warning at all. none. if that had been a tornado coming through, we wouldn't have had time to do anything." patsy wilson says the storm had her worried for her safety. patsy wilson, lives in limestone county "i live in an apartment and i was afraid the apartment was going to collapse. you never know what's going to happen." neighbors tell me they're shocked there wasn't more damage. they're glad no one was hurt, because they've seen summer storms turn deadly. james barnes, lives in limestone county "somebody got killed going down elk river mills road here. a tree fell on his car and killed him several years ago. stuff