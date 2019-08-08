Speech to Text for Alabama A&M move in

today is move-in day for freshman at alabama a-and-m university. nearly 16-hundred freshman are expected to move-in and start their college career. the move-in days are scheduled to begin today and last until friday. volunteers will welcome freshmen as they arrive to welcome them to campus and help them unload their cars.