Speech to Text for Morgan County back to School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

devices. happening today.. students from 4 north alabama school districts will head back to class. this morning waay 31's casey albritton is live at albert p. brewer high school where she is waiting for students to arrive. casey? marie...pat... students will start showing up to school in the next couple of hours... and parents are being told to bring their kids to the gym, rather than the main entrance. this year is the first year morgan county schools has an app available to parents and students. the app will send you notifications about school closings, weather, power outages, or anything special events. the superintendent also says this year the district is focusing on teacher-student relationships. he says it's important to have a direct line of communication and mutual respect between teachers and their students. for the rest of the morning, i'll be keeping an eye on back-to- school traffic and bus routes to make sure everything runs smoothly. live in morgan county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.