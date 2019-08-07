Speech to Text for New Playground To Be Built In Madison County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to reach. parents in hazel green are anxiously waiting for a new playground! construction is set to start either this weekend or next week! it'll be located at "billy hunter park" on carriger road, near the harold harbin gym. right now - some parents say there's not a safe place for their kids to play outside. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the organization leading the effort about why this was so needed in the community. soon.. kids will be able to climb and play on equipment like this without parents having to drive out of the way. it's all thanks to the hazel green athletic association who has raised over 23-thousand dollars, for a full playground. lynn gann, hazel green athletic association "now we're waiting on one final piece to get here and it will be all become a reality," lynn gann is a parent and part of the hazel green athletic association. she told me this project started in 2014 and the work is finally coming together. she and other parents told me there's no playground for their kids -- so they decided to get their own... lynn gann, hazel green athletic association "we want to support them, and be here and give them an area to play and be safe," now... after various donations and help out of their own pockets, h-g-a-a has raised over 23-thousand dollars. they purchased a swing set... climbing equipment... and a teeter totter. they're waiting for one last piece and hope the community will help assemble it soon. lynn gann, hazel green athletic association "we're hoping just any day to have our pirate ship and we'll get together," gann told me hazel green is seeing major growth and it makes her proud to know she and others are bringing something that will be here for years to come. lynn gann, hazel green athletic association "we've been here for several years and to see it continue to grow is huge," the playground will be in field c of the park and theyre expecting it to be ready to play on by next month. h-g-a-a told me all of the fields have security cameras and are well lit for safety all day and night reporting in hazel green, alexis scott waay-31 news the hazel green athletic association is also working on a monument for the decades old park. they started a memorial brick layout right in front of the gym. you can buy one for 50-dollars. there's more information on this and other funding help on our