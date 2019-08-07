Speech to Text for Neighbors React To Armed Break-In

devices. new details... you are looking at the mugshot of the suspect in a home invasion - and you can see - he didn't get away without paying a price. larondrick macklin is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun. police in decatur say she threw a pot of hot grease in his face! waay 31's ashley carter tried to talk to the woman today. a neighbor told me the macklin was the victims ex boyfriend and lived in the home at one time... they said he entered her apartment through a window and that's when she threw the grease she was using to cook french fries on him. pkg: nats of her it's clear the victim didn't want to talk about what happened in her home on wimberly drive. more nats of her but the report from decatur police says ladondrick macklin broke into the woman's home last thursday. the report also states the woman used the pot of grease to defend herself from him. when i tried asking her about the incident, she told me everything is fine between her and macklin. neighbors told me they don't know of any past problems. one of them doesn't know the couple but thinks macklin was asking for trouble. earnest royal, neighbor: "you put a gun on me i'm gonna try to do something." butt with earnest royal, neighbor: "he get what he deserve you know, he go to court whatever he get he deserve it." macklin is charged with first degree burglary and domestic violence. in decatur...ashley carter...waay 31 news